Farmington Players First Ever One Act Festival Presents Six Fantastic Shows In June

To borrow a line from Monty Python, "and now for something completely different!" For the first time in its 66-year history, the Farmington Players are presenting a festival of short plays known as "one-acts."

The six plays each run from 10 - 30 minutes and the combined run time is under two hours, making for a fast-paced, diverse group of shows. While there are a lot of laughs, the plays run the gamut from comedy to drama, and although there is no unifying theme, each play is a bit quirky or non-traditional in its own way.

The Festival is one weekend only, with three performances from Friday June 21 through Sunday June 23 at the Barn Theater in Farmington Hills. Tickets are available at the box office (248) 553-2955 or at www.farmingtonplayers.org

Unique and Unconventional

Artistic Director Heather Hudson of West Bloomfield Township describes the festival as "an opportunity for local writers to take risks in their writing (and see their works produced), for hobbyist directors and actors with limited availability to scratch their artistic itches, and for the Farmington Players community to experience a slightly unconventional brand of theatre."

Hudson, who was instrumental in founding the Rosedale Community Players (Southfield) one-act festival in 2011, is excited to bring this new theater genre to the Barn. "There is something magical about the life-cycle of original, local theatre - from the script being birthed by a Michigan writer, to the story growing and maturing through the loving and attentive collaborative work of the community's directors and casts, and ultimately the full production coming alive in front of an engaged audience. These one-acts represent unique yet relatable worldviews, from right here in the Midwest, right now in 2019. That 'right here, right now' frame of reference gives us an experience on a completely different level than just 'sticking to the classics'. I'm both honored and humbled to be a part of bringing that experience to the Farmington Players community."

After the Barn Scribes playwriting committee narrowed the 84 submissions to a top dozen or so, Hudson had final say in selecting the slate. She explains her criteria in choosing plays when assembling a one-act festival: "I look for four basic elements: interesting people, in interesting places, doing interesting things, told in a way that is interesting. I don't have to agree with everything the writer is saying, but I want at least one aspect of the story to move me, and at least one thing that challenges me to see the world a little bit differently. If we're doing our jobs right, there will be something within the six shows that will resonate, and something for our audiences to talk about after the show."

All six shows are unique. Here's a brief synopsis of each, in alphabetical order:

All the Time in the World

Two strangers meet in a train station: One, a middle-aged salesman; the other, a young bride. Ashley Thomas plays the bride, who she describes as "a bundle of joy. She is not happy with her life in her town, but she still has dreams and is still happy. She also is the type of person to tell a stranger her whole life story, and I find that hilarious." Director Maureen Mansfield describes the play as "a lovely story about two lonely people who through a chance meeting manage to bring a bit of comfort and happiness into each other's lives." What will they discover about their hopes and dreams for the future as they await the arrival of their train?

Cold Rage

In a nutshell, a Russian assassin who seeks revenge against cheating spouses is herself stalked by a disgruntled wife. This hilarious dark comedy is directed by 40-year Barn member Sue Rogers, and features longtime Players Maggie Gilkes, Mary Ann Tweedie, and Dorne LeFere. Director Rogers finds the Russian angle to be incredibly timely, saying, "You can't turn on your TV or open your computer to your favorite news source these days without seeing a story about 'Russian interference.' Thankfully, Cold Rage brings delightfully dark humor to that now oft-used phrase. And for a short one-act, there are an amazing number of plot twists!"

Epiphany

While drinking coffee and reading the morning paper, a couple discusses their lack of enthusiasm about the exigencies of day-to-day existence. The same things that used to matter so deeply are now barely worth mentioning. But, as they soon discover, there is a certain freedom in not caring about anything anymore! First-time director Barbara Bruno shapes this existential play, featuring talented Barn newcomers Dave Durham and Carol Shirley-Browne.

Good Morning, Miriam

Miriam addresses aging and dementia, including how we identify with our own sense of self over time. Old and young Miriam meet one another in this touching family drama. Director David Reinke says that the play "reveals the struggles that Alzheimer's brings to patients and their relatives, and believably illustrates how different people cope with tragedy in general. Our memories and experiences shape us to be the people that we are today. I recently lost someone dear to me, and what keeps me grounded at times is remembering those experiences with her and the happiness she brought me. If you lose those moments, then in a way you lose your sense of identity."

The Reckless Romantic

Michelle Noble directs this black comedy, which opens with housemaid Mary (Dara Blaty) awaking to find an umbrella fused to her hand by a lightning strike. Dobbins (Tony Semanik), ever the faithful butler, tries to dissuade Master Paul (Zach Noble) from embarking on another lunatic scheme to marry before his 30th birthday. So many of Master Paul's wedding proposals have ended in tragedy. Are his fiancées the victim of bad luck or foul play?

True Confessions

True Confessions marks the first play written by Barn member Marilyn Zerlak that has made it to the stage! In this comedy of errors, an ex-con overhears a confession in which his parole office professes her love for him ... or does she? Longtime director Laurie Smalis guides a diverse cast that includes Italian actress Eleonora Mancini.

Six Shows for $10!

Tickets for the One Act Festival are available online at www.farmingtonplayers.org or by emailing boxoffice@farmingtonplayers.org or calling the Barn box office at 248-553-2955.

Reserved Seats are available at both www.farmingtonplayers.org and the box office at 248-553-2955. You can also send an email to boxoffice@farmingtonplayers.org

* ALL TICKETS ONLY $10

The Farmington Players Barn is located at 32332 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills Michigan 48334. It's the big white barn on the north side of 12 mile between Orchard Lake and Farmington Rd.





