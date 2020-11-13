Farmers Alley Theatre to Present BY REQUEST: A FARMERS ALLEY FUNDRAISER

Farmers Alley Audiences picked the performances for this virtual event!

BY REQUEST: A FARMERS ALLEY FUNDRAISER premieres November 19th on the streaming platform Broadway On Demand.

BY REQUEST: A FARMERS ALLEY FUNDRAISER was compiled from votes made by the theatre's longtime fans and patrons. Streaming thru November 29th this carefully curated concert will feature your favorite songs, scenes and never-before-seen archival footage from some of our most beloved productions. There are three different digital ticket packages that our patrons can choose from and each includes a ticket to enjoy this event - straight from the comfort of their home via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, smartphone, tablet or computer.

Hundreds of votes were collected to determine patrons' favorite performances in Farmers Alley Theatre's 12-year history. Did they prefer Liberace or Johnny Cash? Cabaret or Camelot? Trailer Park or Little Shop? All the answers and performers will be revealed during this 90-minute celebration of Farmers Alley Theatre. Hosted by founders Adam & Rob Weiner and Denene & Jeremy Koch, this will be the perfect companion to a family evening this November.

The production was co-conceived by Artistic Director Jeremy Koch and Kathy Mulay. Performers include (but aren't limited to) David Maiocco, Scott Moreau, Aral Gribble, Michelle Duffy, Teri Bibb, Whitney Weiner, Este'Fan Kizer, Jesús Barajas and many more. Many segments in the show were filmed live at Farmers Alley Theatre with the help of Public Media Network and Texture House.

BY REQUEST tickets are available by going to www.farmersalleytheatre.com. Some of the digital ticket packages available for purchase include a Farmers Alley Theatre swag bag filled with merch and goodies, and even a short video or a personal Zoom Meeting with one of your favorite performers including Broadway stars Barrett Foa, Ann Sanders and Ryan Vasquez. Supporters of the theatre can text 'GIVE' to 269.230.0001 to help during these uncertain times. Again, this event will be streamed via the online platform Broadway On Demand from November 19th-29th.

For more information visit www.farmersalleytheatre.com.

