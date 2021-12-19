Farmers Alley Theatre Will Present LEE & FRIENDS

Farmers Alley Theatre's Spotlight Series returns during our 14th season, with the Special Spotlight Series Concert Event entitled LEE & FRIENDS. This musical extravaganza, in a variety show format, will feature one of our most popular artists, David Maiocco, giving an award-winning caliber performance as "The Best Dressed Man in Showbiz" himself, Liberace. For one weekend only, January 14 - 16, David will transform himself once again for a grand evening of entertainment. Featuring personal stories and anecdotes about Liberace's life, dazzling piano playing and musicianship and some surprises by some of Farmers Alley Theatre's favorite vocalists, this weekend is sure to shine as bright as one hundred candelabras (which we'll try to fit on the stage!).

David Maiocco is the preeminent Liberace performer in the United States. His work as Liberace has earned David Bistro Awards and MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) Awards for his club work and David was heavily featured as Liberace in Zack Snyder's Zombie epic "Army of the Dead", streaming on Netflix. In 2018, when David starred in our one-man-show, produced in collaboration with the Gilmore Piano Festival, entitled Liberace!, he was nominated for two Wilde Awards (which celebrate excellence in professional theatre in the State of Michigan).

LEE & FRIENDS will be under the direction of Kathy Mulay, who directed David as Liberace! in 2018. This evening will also feature the singing talents of Artistic Director Jeremy Koch (The Bridges of Madison County), Sandra Bremer (Gypsy), and Whitney Weiner (It Shoulda Been You), as they lend support to the proceedings with a variety of songs to compliment David's Liberace performance.

Don't Miss Lee & FRIENDS - running one weekend only - January 14th, 15th and 16th. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Farmers Alley Theatre Box Office at (269) 343-2727 or by going online at www.farmersalleytheatre.com. All tickets for the event are $45.