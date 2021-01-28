Farmers Alley Theatre Presents SEVEN NIGHTS OF VALENTINE'S SERENADES

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and as West Michigan's premier professional theatre, Farmers Alley Theatre wants to help put you in a romantic mood with our special Spotlight Session Event: Seven Nights of Valentine's Serenades - available February 8th-14th. Featuring seven incredible vocalists and Farmers Alley Favorites, this unique performance package is the perfect treat this February: it doesn't need watering, always fits like a glove, and is more satisfying then anything in a heart-shaped box.

Our Spotlight Sessions Series will feature incredible singers performing songs based on a theme. For this first installment, Seven Nights of Valentine's Serenades, you will receive a special video of a love song, delivered right to your email address, for each of the seven nights leading up to Valentine's Day. Artistic Director Jeremy Koch has put together an amazing lineup of singers, all of them outstanding performers and Farmers Alley Theatre alumni.

Experience seven consecutive nights of your favorite Farmers Alley men serenading you daily with music - from the classic musical theatre canon to the Great American Songbook to modern love songs, you won't want to miss this unique virtual concert experience.

Take a look at this lineup: Ryan Vasquez (Broadway's Hamilton, Next to Normal), Dwight Trice (The Producers), Alex Prakken (National Tour Newsies, Next to Normal), Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton (Camelot), Tony Perry (Parade), DJ Bucciarelli (Carole's Kings, It Shoulda Been You), and, Jeremy Koch (The Secret Garden, Bridges of Madison County).

Tickets for this digital event are $14.99, which includes all seven sterling performances sent directly to your email address beginning on Monday, Feb. 8th and culminating on Sunday, Feb. 14th, Valentine's Day. Tickets can be purchased by going to www.farmersalleytheatre.com.

So grab a glass of wine, get comfy on the couch with your significant other and let us bring some romantic music to your living room with Spotlight Session Vol. 1: Seven Nights of Valentine's Serenades - February 8th-14th.

Need flowers, sweets, dinner or pampering for your Valentine? Farmers Alley is committed to supporting other local small businesses and we are proud to announce that this event is being sponsored by the following partner organizations:

Cherri's Chocol'art

Wedel's Nursery, Florist and Garden Center

Bold Restaurant

Honoré Salon