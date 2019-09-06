Farmers Alley Theatre Presents CAMELOT

Farmers Alley Theatre is thrilled to open its 12th terrific season with a new chamber version of one of literature's greatest tales, Lerner & Loewe's soaring classic, Camelot - running October 4th through the 27th. From the iconic composing team that gave us My Fair Lady and Brigadoon, Lerner & Loewe's lush score will soar like never before at our downtown Kalamazoo home at 221 Farmers Alley.

Borrowing from the Arthurian legends, this fantastical masterpiece has been re-imagined for a smaller cast (perfect for our intimate space) to deepen the focus on the historic love triangle between King Arthur, the beautiful and head-strong Guenevere, and the dashing knight Sir Lancelot. Still maintaining the rich score that was made famous over 60 years ago with songs like "If Ever I Would Leave You", "I Loved You Once in Silence", and of course, "Camelot", this classic musical has received a stunning make-over ready to introduce its story to a brand new generation of theatregoers. With a young, sexy cast and heaps of romantic tension that can be cut with a broad sword, this version of Camelot is sure to affect audiences like never before. Excalibur!

Farmers Alley Theatre has brought in three professional Equity actors from New York to bring this legendary love triangle to life. Dave Anthony Vogel, seen on Broadway in the mega-hit Chicago, leads the Knights of the Round Table as King Arthur. Sarah Ellis (Guenevere) has performed regionally all over the country, most recently in the National Tour of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton rounds out the triangle as Lancelot, with an impressive list of credits including Matilda, Chess, and, somewhat ironically, Monty Python's Spamalot! The rest of the cast features talented local professionals Hunter Buckingham, Jeff Cachero, Este'Fan Kizer, Atis Kleinbergs, and Aleksander Papanastasopoulos.

Lee Buckholz makes his Farmers Alley Theatre directorial debut after delivering incredible scenic designs for some of our greatest shows like Fun Home and 1776. Mr. Buckholz serves as Producer at Derby Dinner Playhouse in Lousiville, KY, one of the oldest and largest professional dinner theatres in the country. Cindy Hunter (Gypsy, Cabaret) will serve as our production's music director. Heather Folsom will be the production's choreographer and Atis Kleinbergs, the show's fight choreographer.

CAMELOT runs October 4th-27th at 221 Farmers Alley in downtown Kalamazoo. Tickets are $37 on Fri/Sat/Sun and $34 on Thursdays. Seniors 65 and above receive $2 off per ticket and student tickets are $15. Reservations can be made by calling our Box Office at (269) 343-2727 or visiting www.farmersalleytheatre.com.





