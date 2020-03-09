Farmers Alley Theatre Presents BALLOONACY

Farmers Alley Theatre presents its next Theatre for Young Audiences production, Balloonacy, running March 21st and 28th at 221 Farmers Alley. Performed in an intimate 100-seat space, Farmers Alley Theatre is the perfect venue for kids to get up close to the action and really become enveloped in the joy and magic of live theatre.

Balloonacy combines the imaginative power of play and elements of mime, clowning and more to tell a beautiful story of friendship and compassion. In his apartment, a single old man is celebrating his birthday alone. But his day is interrupted by the presence of a magical red balloon who comes through the window, the door, and his closet to befriend the old man. Through a series of comical and touching moments the old man and the balloon find a bond of friendship that will bring a smile to everyone's face in this wordless, situational comedy.

Balloonacy is ideal for pre-schoolers and elementary aged children, and is especially effective at connecting with children on the autism spectrum. There will be a sensory-friendly performance of Balloonacy on Saturday, March 28th at 10am.

Our Theatre for Young Audiences Director, Sandra Bremer will be helming this production with D. Neil Bremer starring as the old man. Ms. Bremer has directed our previous productions of A Year with Frog & Toad, Naked Molerat Gets Dressed, and Fancy Nancy: The Musical. Mr. Bremer, while no stranger to performing arts (The New Vic Theatre, The Art Institute of Chicago, Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo), will be making his debut on the Farmers Alley Theatre stage with Balloonacy.

Balloonacy performs on March 21st & 28th. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for all kids under 18. Tickets can be purchased by calling our Box Office at (269) 343-2727 or visiting www.farmersalleytheatre.com.





