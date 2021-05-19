Farmers Alley Theatre Presents BACKYARD BROADWAY

Farmers Alley Theatre is bringing the show to your home this Summer with BACKYARD BROADWAY - a 45-minute musical revue starring Kalamazoo favorites like The Koch Family, Whitney Weiner, Este'Fan Kizer, Mary Teutsch, and more!

Farmers Alley Theatre is hopeful to reopen its doors downtown in the fall of 2021 but until then, they'll bring Broadway to you! BACKYARD BROADWAY is a fabulously entertaining musical revue of Broadway Hits past and present from shows like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, West Side Story and more, presented in a special private performance for you and your friends right at your home! We have proper sound equipment and also can receive online payments so we can provide these services to you, while maintaining proper social distance at all times!

Reserving a performance is as easy as going to our website at www.farmersalleytheatre.com and reserving a performance date. Then our staff will contact you to schedule a day/time for your performance, do a brief consultation in person to make sure that your home and its surroundings are viable. Then we discuss payment ($325 for a performance for you and up to 15 guests. Larger groups, bookings for businesses, travel and other items are negotiable.) Once payment is set, we'll bring the show to you like a travelling troupe of artists.