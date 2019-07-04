Farmers Alley Theatre Presents AVENUE Q

Farmers Alley Theatre concludes its eleventh season with the Tony Award Triple Crown Winner (Best Musical! Best Book! Best Score!) that's part flesh, part felt and a whole lot of heart. The hilarious puppet musical Avenue Q will be running July 19th through August 11th at 221 Farmers Alley, right in the heart of Downtown Kalamazoo. With a smart and clever script by Jeff Whitty, and joyous and tuneful songs by Robert Lopez & Jeff Marx, Avenue Q is the exact kind of entertainment we need right now that's both emotionally moving and riotously funny.

Join new college graduate Princeton, as he moves to the big city full of hope and optimism. As he settles into his fresh apartment on Avenue Q Princeton meets new and exciting friends like Kate Monster, Rod, Nicky, Gary Coleman and Trekkie Monster. Together they'll learn valuable life lessons for adulthood about racism, inclusion, homelessness and self-worth with songs like "Everyone's a Little Bit Racist", "If You Were Gay" and "The Internet is for Porn". With award-winning puppet designs and a human cast with more energy than a Saturday Morning TV Show, AVENUE Q is the most fun you'll have this side of the "Street".

AVENUE Q is led under the direction of Deputy Director and Farmers Alley Co-Founder Robert Weiner who previously helmed our productions of The Toxic Avenger and [title of show]. Lori Hatfield (Peter and the Starcatcher, The Toxic Avenger) will serve as the production's music director.

NYC's Harrison Bryan returns to Farmers Alley Theatre as Princeton/Rod after being previously seen on our stage as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors and the title character in Peter and the Starcatcher. Cat Greenfield portrays Kate Monster/Lucy and will also serve as the production's Puppet Captain, having previously learned under John Tartaglia with Jim Henson's Dinosaur Train Live! Stephen Anthony Grey, a fixture at Farmers Alley Theatre in shows like Spamalot, Little Shop of Horrors, and Peter and the Starcatcher will play Trekkie Monster/Nicky. The rest of the cast includes Teresa Attridge, Joriah Kwame, Greg Laux, Brian Panse and Samantha Slottow.

AVENUE Q will run July 19th through August 11th at Farmers Alley Theatre. Tickets can be purchased by calling our Box Office at (269) 343-2727 or visiting www.farmersalleytheatre.com. Rates are $37 for Fri/Sat/Sun and $32 on Thursdays. Seniors 65+ get a $2 discount. Student tickets are just $15.

AVENUE Q contains adult language, mature themes and full puppet nudity. Not intended for children.

Thank you to our sponsor for AVENUE Q, The Continental Companies, for their generous support.

Performance Dates:

Fri July 19th 8pm

Sat July 20th 8pm

Sun July 21st 2pm

Thu July 25th 730pm

Fri July 26th 8pm

Sat July 27th 8pm

Sun July 28th 2pm

Thu Aug 1st 730pm

Fri Aug 2nd 8pm

Sat Aug 3rd 8pm

Sun Aug 4th 2pm

Thu Aug 8th 730pm

Fri Aug 9th 8pm

Sat Aug 10th 8pm

Sun Aug 11th 2pm





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You