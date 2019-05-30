Farmers Alley Theatre Announces Casting for FUN HOME

Farmers Alley Theatre presents the Five Time Tony Winning Musical, FUN HOME, running June 7-23 at our original location in downtown Kalamazoo.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, this poignant and heartfelt true story centers around Alison and her complex relationship with her father, Bruce at three distinct parts of her life. Written by Kalamazoo College's Lisa Kron with music by Jeanine Tesori (Shrek, Thoroughly Modern Millie), this history-making show was the first musical on Broadway to win the Tony award for Best Musical with an all-female writing team. "This show is so timely and of the moment," shares Artistic Director Jeremy Koch. "The representation onstage is truly transformative, and all audiences will strongly relate with Alison's story on some level."

Caption: My dad and I both grew up in the same, small Pennsylvania town. And he was gay, and I was gay. And he killed himself. And I became a lesbian cartoonist.

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

Fun Home will be led under the direction of Kathy Mulay, who has helmed some our most ambitious musicals including The Bridges of Madison County, Next to Normal and Cabaret. Cole P. Abod serves as the production's Music Director.

Michele Maika Berg (Broadway's Les Miserables, TV's Silicon Valley) comes to Farmers Alley Theatre from California to play the pivotal role of Alison Bechdel. Connecticut's Megan O'Callaghan portrays Alison as a college student at Oberlin University. Local phenom Carly Koch (young Judy Garland in this past fall's Beyond the Rainbow) will play Alison at age 10. The role of Alison's father, Bruce Bechdel will be played by Tony Humrichouser, last seen on our stage as Leo Bloom in The Producers. Denene Mulay Koch (The Bridges of Madison County) will lend her beautiful voice as Alison's mother, Helen. Local talent Jesus Barajas, William Pierce, Brady White and Emma Wineman round out the cast.

Fun Home runs June 7-23 at 221 Farmers Alley. Tickets are $37 on Fri/Sat/Sun and $32 on Thursdays. $2 off for Seniors age 65 and above. Student tickets are $15. Ticket reservations can be made by calling our Box Office at (269) 343-2727 or visiting www.farmersalleytheatre.com.





