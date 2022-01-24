Farmers Alley Presents THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

The battle is on this February at Farmers Alley Theatre as their exciting and timely production of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, lights up the Kalamazoo stage for two weekends only - Feb. 11th thru the 20th.

Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, this hot new play about truth and journalism comes direct from Broadway (where it starred Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale). Kalamazoo theatre icon D. Terry Williams directs a powerhouse cast in this supremely entertaining, funny, and thought-provoking show that will have you and your friends talking (and maybe arguing) well after the final bow.

Paul Stroili (A Doll's House, Part 2 at Farmers Alley) plays John D'Agata: a brilliant yet arrogant writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy. Myles Schwarz (recent WMU graduate) portrays Jim Fingal: a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York Magazine. Laurie Carter Rose (It Shoulda Been You at Farmers Alley) takes on the role of Emily Penrose: their frustrated editor - with a deadline in 22 hours. When Fingal is tasked with fact checking D'Agata's essay, the two go head-to-head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth. Based on a true story, you'll go twelve rounds with these fun and fiery characters as they debate the ethics of factual truth versus the beauty of literary dishonesty.

"In this day and age, when the media's trust-worthiness is constantly being questioned and undermined, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT brilliantly puts journalists and their public, under the microscope," states Artistic Director Jeremy Koch. "We've got a dream cast of actors and a brilliant director in D. Terry Williams, that are ready to put on a no holds barred, knockout fight. And the audience gets to be the judge. The show is a 90 minute, fast-paced comedy with lots of intellectual and emotional punch. It's the kind of theatre I just love to watch play out and that's why I'm excited to announce that we'll be holding talkbacks with the audience following our performances on Feb. 13th and 18th."

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT will be directed by D. Terry Williams. Professor and Chairman Emeritus of the Western Michigan University Department of Theatre, D. Terry has helmed numerous artistic successes at Farmers Alley Theatre including the Wilde Award winning production of Old Wicked Songs, as well as The Whipping Man, Other Desert Cities, Disgraced and Doubt, a parable, just to name a few.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT runs for two weekends only: February 11th through 20th. Tickets are $35 on Fri/Sat/Sun and $30 on Thursday, February 17th. Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Tickets are available for purchase at www.farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at (269) 343-2727.