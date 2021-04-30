Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FSPA Fundraises For Carnegie Lullaby Project Offering Musical Mother-Baby Connections

FSPA’s Carnegie Hall Lullaby Project invites young pregnant women and new mothers and fathers to work with professional musicians to create a personalized lullaby.

Apr. 30, 2021  

A special Flint School of Performing Arts program has provided unique lullabies to 64 families in the Flint area. With the community's support, it can go on helping families make beautiful music for their newest members.

FSPA's Carnegie Hall Lullaby Project invites young pregnant women and new mothers and fathers to work with professional musicians to create a personalized lullaby for their child, creating a bond between parent and child. FSPA is one of only 30 organizations invited to participate with Carnegie on this nationwide initiative.

Davin Torre, FSPA's Director, said in a recent interview, "Parents work with musicians to write the lullaby's lyrics, then the parents actually sit in on the recording session. The moms and dads can even record a dedication for the song."

The lullabies created support maternal health, aid childhood development, and strengthen the bond between parent and child. So far, 64 Flint lullabies have been created and shared with the parents' families and friends.

This Mother's Day, the Flint School of Performing Arts is raising funds to support the Carnegie Hall Lullaby Project by selling Mother's Day cards, bouquets, and vase arrangements. People are encouraged to honor a woman in their life who has shown them, love by sharing that love with others. Along with the gift of a card, bouquet, or vase arrangement, a donation will be made in the recipient's name to the Lullaby Project. Flowers will be delivered throughout Genesee County on May 6 and 7, courtesy of Fenner's Floral Design. Cards will be mailed the week before Mother's Day.

The Flint School of Performing Arts is a program of the Flint Institute of Music along with the Flint Repertory Theatre and the Flint Symphony Orchestra.

To purchase a Mother's Day gift in support of the Lullaby Project, visit https://donate.thefim.org/campaign/lullaby-project-mothers-day/c332435 or call 810-238-1350.


