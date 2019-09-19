FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Stagecrafters this Halloween

Stagecrafters presents Frankenstein, a new adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic horror story, on Stagecrafters' 2nd Stage, Friday, October 18, through Thursday, October 31.

This new stage adaptation of Frankenstein was written by playwright A. S. Peterson to mark the 200th anniversary of the book's publication. It was first performed in 2018 at Tennessee's Studio Tenn Theatre, which had originally commissioned the work. Stagecrafters' director Andrew Clements brought the play here for its Michigan premiere and thinks audiences will appreciate this new take on a classic horror story.

Unlike some of the popular film adaptations, the play doesn't feature a terrifying, unthinking, or even a tap-dancing creature. There is a monster, but he doesn't shuffle around and moan inarticulately. This monster is intelligent, feels emotion and asks questions that all humans ask themselves. Think Hamlet, with a stitched together body and poor impulse control. According to Peterson, his Frankenstein is "not your mama's Frankenstein."

"It is exciting, suspenseful, epic, thrilling, spectacular ... all the things that you would want from a classic monster story. But, most of all, it is moving," says Clements. He adds, "If you want to see a really cool monster story with lots of excitement and special effects, you won't be disappointed. This show has that. But it also has an incredible script with beautiful, elevated language and deep truth that will really make you think."

Author A. S. Peterson will attend the play October 25 and will join the cast and production team for a special Talkback following the performance. He believes audiences will "find a fresh take on the story, in that it eschews some of the themes often used in modern adaptations in favor of developing the more philosophical, sociological, and theological ideas present in the original novel."

Tickets for Frankenstein are now on sale at Stagecrafters.org, at the business office (10am - 2pm), or by calling 248-541-6430, Monday through Friday, 10:00AM to 2:00PM. Tickets are $20.





