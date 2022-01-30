FIREFALL and ORLEANS AND THE BABYS to Play at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center

Firefall, with special guests Orleans and The Babys, are coming to the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center March 11 at 7:30 p.m. A versatile group, whose music encompasses the country rock, pop rock and soft rock genres, Firefall charted its first big hit, "You are the Woman," in 1976.

A year later, the group recorded one of it most popular songs, "Just Remember I Love You," and toured extensively with groups such as the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Fleetwood Mac and the Electric Light Orchestra. Orleans ("Dance with Me," "Still the One," "Love Takes Time") and The Babys ("Isn't It Time" and "Every Time I Think of You") will also perform. Tickets for Firefall, Orleans and The Babys are available by calling (313) 943-2354 or by clicking here.