FIM Ticket Subscriptions On Sale Now For Upcoming Seasons

FIM will present its upcoming season, All Together Now. Ticket subscriptions are currently available, with order fees waived until Aug. 1. Tickets for individual shows will be on sale Sept. 1.

The Create Your Own subscription package allows visitors to select any three or more performances from the upcoming seasons of FIM Flint Repertory Theatre, FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra, FIM Capitol Theatre and FIM's Whiting Presents series at subscriber discounted prices. Visitors can also get full subscription packages to all or one of the Flint Repertory Theatre, Flint Symphony Orchestra and Whiting Presents seasons.

Flint Repertory Theatre's season at the Elgood Theatre includes Death of a Salesman, The Who's Tommy, The Future is Female..., The Magnificent Seven, Ragtime and its annual New Works Festival. The Rep's season begins September 2022 and runs through June 2023.

Maestro Enrique Diemecke leads the 105th season of the Flint Symphony Orchestra - entitled Romantic Heroes. Classics of the Romantic period, including the music of Tchaikovsky, Haydn, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven will be performed on the stage of Whiting Auditorium. The upcoming FSO season runs October 2022 through May 2023.

The upcoming season of Whiting Presents includes The Gazillion Bubble Show, Anastasia, R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: The Aretha Franklin Tribute, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Pinkalicious: The Musical, and STARDUST: From Bach to Bowie. Shows run September 2022 through May 2023.

FIM will kick off these new seasons during its September Spectacular, a month-long celebration of a new expanded FIM. FIM will continue to bring the performing arts to life in exceptional venues, through inspirational programs, and across the entire community.

Full subscriptions for individual venues and Create Your Own subscription packages can be purchased at The Whiting Ticket Center, online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187365®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.thewhiting.com%2Fpackages+or+by+calling+810-237-7333?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Genesee County residents receive discounts as part of the Genesee County Arts Education and Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.