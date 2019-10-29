Eric Carle's THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR & Other Eric Carle Favorites Will Come to the Music Hall

Continuing in its mission to bring substantial children's programming to Detroit area kids with our Family Theater Series, Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts is proud to bring back the iconic and beloved, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Little Cloud and The Mixed-up Chameleon by award-winning children's book illustrator and writer, Eric Carle, retold on stage in black light for one great show, Sunday, November 24th at 4PM.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar follows the wonderful adventures of a very tiny and very hungry caterpillar that progresses through an amazing variety of foods towards his eventual metamorphosis into a beautiful butterfly.

Children will delight in the antics of Little Cloud. High up in a beautiful sky, Little Cloud slips away from the rest and transforms itself into various shapes of things it sees - a sheep, and airplane, a shark and more.

In The Mixed-Up Chameleon, a little chameleon is bored with its life - sitting about predictably changing color all day. So it decides to embark on an adventurous trip to the zoo. Upon seeing the beautiful animals there, the little chameleon tries changing to look like each one of them.

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia presents The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favorites, adapted, directed and designed by Jim Morrow, music by Steven Naylor, and narrated by Gordon Pinsent.

On tour continuously since 1999, Mermaid's compilations of five Eric Carle stories have generated remarkable statistics and earned considerable praise from audiences on several continents. Featuring innovative black-light puppetry and evocative original music, the fifty-minute production includes three beloved stories: THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR, LITTLE CLOUD and THE MIXED UP CHAMELEON.

Tickets are $15 Children & $25 Adult - or the FAMILY 4 PACK! $50 and available at Music Hall Box Office or www.ticketmaster.com





