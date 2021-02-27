Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Encore Theatre Company Raising Money to Transform Old School Building into Performance Venue

The theater plans to resume productions once renovations are completed.

Feb. 27, 2021  
Encore Theatre Company is currently raising money to renovate a school building into a performance venue, American School & University Magazine reports.

The company is seeking more than $1 million to transform the old Copeland school building, after it was sold to the theater last year for $1 million. The theater plans to resume productions once renovations are completed.

"As we toured it from the inside, we found an original archway and a wall from the original building under drywall and plaster and now it's actually built the other way, so, where the building once stood is now parking lot," says Daniel Cooney, the theater group's co-founder and artistic director.

The building already has a 75-foot-by-75-foot auditorium. Renovations will include public meeting spaces, advanced productions and room for arts education programs.

Read more on American School & University Magazine.

Learn more about Encore at https://theencoretheatre.org/.


