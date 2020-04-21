Ed Asner Reschedules Sauk Performances To August 24, 25

Ed Asner, the most honored male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards, will still perform A Man and His Prostate at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville but later than originally announced.

Originally scheduled for April, the show was later rescheduled for July. Because of scheduling conflicts with other venues and the on-going uncertainty of schedules at other venues, the Sauk performances will now take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 24 and Tuesday, August 25.

"We are committed to bringing Mr. Asner and his hilarious and touching show to Jonesville," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird. "We are extremely excited that we may now also be able to offer a meet and greet event with Ed as well."

Information on the possible meet and greet will be announced at a later date.

Inspired by the true-life story of Asner's long-time collaborator, Ed Weinberger, A Man and His Prostate tells the story of a man on vacation in Italy. After collapsing, he finds himself a patient in a hospital full of doctors who don't speak English. While funny and irreverent, the show includes a very sincere message about serious men's health concerns.

Asner may be best known as Lou Grant, a character he played on both "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Lou Grant." His voice is also recognized as Carl in Disney Pixar's "Up."

All currently sold tickets have been transferred to the corresponding new date (Monday for Monday, Tuesday for Tuesday). Current ticket holders only need to contact The Sauk if they want to move their tickets to the other performance date or if they want to request a refund. Those wishing for a refund are encouraged to consider donating their tickets back to The Sauk.

Tickets are still available for both performances. All tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100 once the theatre reopens. Please note the play contains adult language and material that may not be suitable for younger audiences including frank discussions of male anatomy.

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, produces a season of 8 productions. More information about upcoming productions and auditions can be found at www.thesauk.org.

A Man and His Prostate at The Sauk is sponsored by Key Realty. The 2020 Sauk season is sponsored by Expressions Photography & Design (www.expressions.photography). The 2020 media sponsor is Radio Hillsdale WCSR 92.5.





