EMU Theatre Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS

Eastern Michigan University Theatre is pleased to present Qui Nguyen's fantasy adventure, She Kills Monsters. Performances are May 31, June 1-2 and 7-9, 2019. All performances will take place in the Sponberg Theatre, located in the Quirk Dramatic Arts Building at the intersection of East Circle Drive and Best Hall/Ann Street on EMU's Ypsilanti Campus. This production is recommended for audiences ages 16+.

Dungeons & Dragons, and pop culture, oh my! Join the quest and journey to the mysterious land of Athens, Ohio, circa 1995. Grieving the loss of her younger sister Tilly, Agnes Evans embarks on an adventure to discover Tilly's truest self in the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. This action-packed dramatic comedy leads Agnes and audiences through a funny, fantastical world of love, loss, friendship, fairies and the occasional homicidal cheerleader. Directed by Pam Cardell, She Kills Monsters will be performed in the Sponberg Theatre on May 31, June 1, 7, 8 at 7pm and June 2 & 9 at 2pm. She Kills Monsters is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

Ticket prices for She Kills Monsters are $18 regular admission, $14 for Seniors, and $12 for students & MAINSTAGE patrons. Tickets are available in person at the Convocation Center, the Student Center ticket office or the Quirk Box Office, by phone at 734.487.2282, and online at www.emutix.com. Quirk Box Office hours are Monday-Friday from 1-5:30pm and 90 minutes before showtime. Please note that there is an additional surcharge for tickets purchased by mail, phone or online.

Parking on EMU's campus is available for a fee. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday performance parking is available in the Alexander Pay Lot and Ford Lot B. Payment can be made with debit card, credit card or cash in the Alexander Lot, payment can ONLY be made with debit card or credit card in the Ford Lot. Additional parking can be found at meters on campus or the Pease Pay Lot. Those with an EMU parking permit may park accordingly. Visit www.ParkEMU.com for more details about parking on campus.

For more information about EMU Theatre, our season, and directions to our theatres, visit www.emich.edu/emutheatre, fan us on Facebook: Eastern Michigan University Theatre or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: emutheatre.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You