EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES Opens At Little Door Theatre

Little Door Theatre presents their fourth season, family-friendly comedy, Emperor's New Clothes. Have you ever done something simply due to pride or out of fear of what others might think of you? Hans Christian Andersen's 'The Emperor's New Clothes' is a tale of an entire kingdom that ignores the obvious for fear of judgement, only to be brought back to reality by a child. In this story, the Emperor loves fine clothing of all sorts. Two rogues, Roscoe and Flo, arrive in the city claiming to be the best "weavers" imaginable, and that the clothing they make is the finest in all the land. The rogues say that this clothing is also magical and would appear invisible to anyone who was stupid or a fool.... Are you wise enough to see the invisible cloth?

Emperor's New Clothes features a talented local cast, including Joel Frazee (Roscoe), Claire Zimmeth (Flo), Jacob Boida (Emperor), John Wray (Master of Wardrobe), Tim Beson (Minister of War), Andrew McMechan (Minister of State), Lily Bowen (Girl), Tim Falk (Guard, Townsperson), and Tyler Bickel (Guard, Townsperson). Directed and choreographed by Shannon Hurst, with the assistance of Stage Manager Desiree Hahn.

Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the ldtemperors.brownpapertickets.com. You may also reserve your tickets by emailing them with your preferred date of attendance, number of tickets needed, and your name at littledoortheatre@gmail.com, and, upon arrival, you may purchase them at the door.





