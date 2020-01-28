Dr. Spookers Valentine's Day Special Comes to Planet Ant

This Valentine's Day, join your favorite horror host in a celebration that's bound to get your heart pumping! Doctor Spookers and his contagious cohort Borf present the creeptastic 1981 classic, "My Bloody Valentine", along with a whole chocolate assortment of surprises! Aliens, zombies, gym rats, psychos, infomercials, unrequited love and more!

This monthly event is hosted by Planet Ant a 501(c) (3) non-profit. Tickets are $7.50 in advance and $10 at the door. The show starts at 8 pm and tickets are available on our website.

Planet Ant Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Hamtramck, MI. Originally established in 1993 as a neighborhood coffee shop, Planet Ant has since become an epicenter of creative expression and production. Notably an improv comedy theater known for "Monday Night Improv with the Planet Ant Home Team" (still running weekly) and traditional black box theater, the organization has expanded its scope over the last five years to incorporate virtually all artistic mediums. The original Planet Ant Black Box remains the primary venue for improv shows, as well as sketch and scripted comedy, plus a full theatrical season. Across the street from the theater (commonly referred to as "The Purple Building") are Ant Hall and the attached Ghost Light bar: two contrasting venues serving niche purposes to the creatives communities spanning live music, large-scale theatrical and musical productions, burlesque and variety shows, comedy showcases, festivals, fundraisers, community meetings, weddings, private functions, and more. The organization also offers a full-scale training center with introductory to graduate-level courses improv, sketch comedy writing, screenwriting, video production, and more.

New semesters start every six weeks; more info and registration can be found at planetant.com/training. Donations to Planet Ant are tax deductible and can be made at www.planetant.com/donate.





