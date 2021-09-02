DON'T DRINK THE WATER to Open Stagecrafters 2021–2022 Season

Stagecrafters will present the comedy, Don't Drink the Water at the Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak, Friday, September 17 through Sunday, October 3, 2021.

On a trip to Eastern Europe, a New Jersey couple and their daughter take refuge inside an American embassy after being mistaken for spies. They plot their escape with the help of a priest, a Sultan and a bumbling diplomat. Lots of laughs with a dash of romance, Don't Drink the Water is a rollicking romp from start to finish.

Don't Drink the Water was originally scheduled for April 2020 but due to Covid-19, the show was cancelled. Fortunately, since the cast had been rehearsing for several months, Stagecrafters decided to bring this production back to open the 2021 season.

Says director Rich Wilson, "When I first cast Don't Drink the Water on February 1, 2020, we had no idea that we would take the journey that we did. I am very fortunate that my very talented cast all agreed to come back and revive their roles and bring their characters to life on our stage. They have bonded together with a resolve to make this show a hit to help welcome the community back to live theatre. I could not be happier to be working with each and every one of them."

Stagecrafters will be partnering with Clinton River Watershed Council for the production of Don't Drink the Water. Clinton River Watershed Council works to protect, enhance and celebrate the Clinton River, the watershed and Lake St. Clair. Stagecrafters is thrilled to partner with Clinton River Watershed Council so many generations can enjoy our wonderful local natural resources. Patrons will have an opportunity to learn more about our wonderful community partner at each show of Don't Drink the Water.

"Supporting "Don't Drink the Water" is a fun opportunity for The Clinton River Watershed Council to engage with the Royal Oak community and talk about the work that is being done to protect, enhance and celebrate the Clinton River and the thousands of lakes, ponds, wetlands, marshes and bogs that make up the Watershed. Timing for the partnership is perfect because we are part of the City of Royal Oak's Normandy Park project, which is one of the first grants awarded through the new Southeast Michigan Resilience Fund and improvements to the park will include green infrastructure to capture and treat stormwater. Royal Oak is committed to promoting green infrastructure, so we're excited to showcase this project in a unique way," says Clinton River Watershed Council Executive Director Anne Brasie.

Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased at stagecrafters.org and are $30 for all shows. There is also a VIP ticket option available for $60 which includes dinner at Fifth Avenue in Royal Oak. All details can be found at stagecrafters.org.

Stagecrafters Board of Directors COVID-19 Policy

Stagecrafters is committed to protecting the health and safety of all who work and play at the Baldwin Theatre. We kindly ask everyone, vaccinated or not, to adhere to our requirement that patrons, members, and volunteers wear a mask when visiting our theatre home. Thank you for helping us keep everyone safe!

Other measures we are taking:

All cast, crew, musicians, and volunteers are either vaccinated or have shown a recent "not-present" COVID test before entering the building.

New entrances will be open to alleviate crowding at the door.

All patrons will be seated upon entry.

The theatre will be cleaned after every performance.

Cast List:

Brian Tuscany Jeff Weiner Kyle Bushre Julie Fuller Alex Schussler Justin Digue Joseph Worthington Ed Berger Crystal Nemchak Brooke Allen Lewis LaMont Smith Noelle Ochoa Axel Magee Father Drobney Walter Hollander Marion Hollander Susan Hollander Kilroy Ambassador Magee Krojack Burns Chef/Kasnar Sultan of Brashir Sultan's Wife/Bordoni

