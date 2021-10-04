Disney's FROZEN On Sale At the Wharton Center October 22

Disney Theatrical Productions announced today that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10AM.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive two-week premiere engagement at Wharton Center beginning Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with performances playing through Sunday, February 6, 2022. Opening night is set for Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 7:30PM.

In East Lasing, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30PM, Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 2PM and 8PM and Sundays at 1PM and 6:30PM. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Beginning Friday, October 22, 2021, tickets will be available at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online at whartoncenter.com/frozen, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office, or by calling 1-800-WHARTON. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Randall Fields at 517-884-3130.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office at Wharton Center and whartoncenter.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at Wharton Center.

Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Wharton Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance, including required COVID-19 protocols.

By the end of 2021, there will be five productions of Frozen around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

