Diane Wilcox Joins Midland Center As New VP

Midland Center for the Arts recently announced the addition of Diane Willcox as the new Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Most recently the General Manager of Broadway in Tucson and Director of Operations/Strategic Marketing for UA Presents in Arizona, Willcox brings over 30 years of arts marketing and executive management experience in not-for-profit and for-profit presenting and producing performing arts organizations. She will begin her new position in Midland in mid-December.

"I'm exceedingly impressed with the comprehensive nature of the organization. I find the combination of the music, theatre, museum, art and education programming is exhilarating," Willcox said of Midland Center for the Arts. "My goals will be to accentuate and support the work being done here while further promoting the Center as a resource, destination, industry leader and economic driver for the region."

While the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Wharton Center for Performing Arts in Lansing, Willcox oversaw the rebrand of Wharton Center. In addition, she launched the Sensory-Friendly Performance series that initiated a "Welcoming Community" program for people with Autism and other sensory differences. The project is now a sustainable region-wide initiative.

"We are excited to have Diane join our executive leadership team. Her dynamic, hands-on management style and keen sense for marketing strategy are exactly what we were looking for as we position the Center within the community, the region and as a national presence," said President and CEO Terri Trotter. "Diane is excited about helping to grow and build audiences and participatory experiences in both the museum and the theater and we look forward to her experience and enthusiasm in Midland."

Willcox will be relocating to Midland with her husband. Her two sons are currently in the Lansing area.

Midland Center for the Arts, Inc. is a cultural center for Mid-Michigan and the state, bringing arts, sciences, history and the humanities together under one roof. Featuring a 1,500-seat theater that hosts touring Broadway musicals and talent from around the globe, the Midland Symphony Orchestra and more; a 400-seat theater that is the home to locally produced theater and music including Center Stage Theatre and Choirs; a hands-on interactive museum of science and art; the Midland County Historical Society; and art studios, the Center is a home to artists and audiences alike. For the latest Center news, visit our web site at www.midlandcenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You