Detroit's Art Mile Announces 2nd Iteration Of Citywide Arts Exhibition

Today, Art Mile announces the return of its online, citywide arts festival, which champions Detroit's vibrant and diverse arts community through public programs and online acquisitions.

Held June 14-July 11, Art Mile's second edition will extend from being one week-long to a full month of exhibitions and events, featuring a new curatorial and programming partnership with world renowned not-for-profit organization, Independent Curators International (ICI); a special exhibition organized by the inaugural Art Mile Curatorial Fellow; an open call for local galleries and institutions to participate, as well as an open call for Art Mile Editions-a new exhibition category showcasing independent zines and printed matter, which will become available for purchase online.

Organized by Reyes | Finn and Cultural Counsel in partnership with Red Bull Arts, Art Mile launched its inaugural festival in the summer of 2020, providing over 60 Detroit galleries, institutional non-profits, museums, and artist-run spaces with free access to Art Mile's exhibition platform, with sales made directly through exhibitors on an inquiry basis. The inaugural Art Mile celebrated with a week of digital exhibitions, artwork sales, and public programs, including virtual museum tours, film screenings, and live panel discussions and musical performances.

"Detroit has always been an epicenter of creativity and artistic talent, and that's something worth advocating for," says Art Mile Co-Founder Bridget Finn. "Year two of Art Mile has the capacity to further connect all of us in Detroit who care deeply about fostering an accessible, prosperous arts community. We can't wait to welcome new art spaces to the table while extending the conversations initiated during our inaugural run between Detroit's participating artists, galleries, institutions, and art supporters."

For its second edition, Art Mile has joined forces with ICI in the creation of the Art Mile Curatorial Fellowship. Recognizing the need for new curatorial platforms that support challenging ideas from independent minds, the Curatorial Fellowship will select one local curator to organize one online exhibition and one virtual event for Art Mile 2021. The inaugural Fellow will be nominated by a selection committee comprising ICI's Executive and Artistic Director, Renaud Proch; Art Mile Co-Founder and Reyes | Finn Partner, Bridget Finn; and Red Bull Arts Detroit's Curator of Public Programs, Jessica Allie.

As Art Mile's official Programming Partner, ICI will additionally organize a series of public programs, selecting four independent curators to organize four virtual events hosted on Art Mile.

"ICI is honored to be partnering with ArtMile to give a greater platform for curatorial voices to reflect on and augment the energy of the artistic landscape in Detroit," adds Proch.

For further information and updates, visit www.artmiledetroit.com.