Detroit Symphony Will Support Staff Members But Reduce Salaries

The Detroit News has reported that the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has announced plans to keep full-time staff members supported during this time, with salary reductions.

The orchestra stated that all employees will retain full health benefits, but that "all musicians, stage crew, and staff will take salary reductions."

The reductions include 20% salary cuts for musicians and full-time stage crew, with other staff members seeing reductions ranging from 2% to 20% depending on salary level and current job-related responsibilities. Detroit Symphony Orchestra president and CEO Ann Parsons, is also taking a 20% salary reduction.



"I am so proud of the way our musicians and staff have creatively engaged each other and our community online to bring joy and comfort to our world, even while we are all physically separated. Today, we take further steps together to ensure there is an even brighter future for all of us, and we thank our patrons for their understanding, partnership, and support under these unprecedented circumstances."

