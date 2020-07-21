Detroit Symphony Orchestra Announces Outdoor Summer Concerts

Detroit Symphony Orchestra has announced Summer Sessions: DSO Outdoors - a series of free, outdoor, socially distant performances in August 2020.

Small groups of musicians will perform for limited audiences at the DSO's Sosnick Courtyard (51 Parsons Street) as well as three Detroit Riverfront Conservancy venues: Robert C. Valade Park, the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard, and Gabriel Richard Park.

All events are free! No-cost ticket reservations are required for the Sosnick Courtyard performances, and registration is encouraged for performances at the other venues. Please note that all events are general admission and seating won't be provided - please bring your own chairs and blankets!

The lineup is as follows:

Wednesday, August 5 at 7 p.m. - Sosnick Courtyard

Sunday, August 9 at 12 p.m. - Robert C. Valade Park

Wednesday, August 12 at 7 p.m. - Sosnick Courtyard

Sunday, August 16 at 12 p.m. - Dequindre Cut Freight Yard

Wednesday, August 19 at 7 p.m. - Sosnick Courtyard

Sunday, August 23 at 12 p.m. - Gabriel Richard Park

Wednesday, August 26 at 7 p.m. - Sosnick Courtyard

Event attendees will be required to follow protocols that keep us all safe. These include:

Wearing masks that cover the nose and mouth at all times;

Social distancing - maintaining at least six feet of distance from other people at all times, when possible;

Receiving temperature checks upon entry to Sosnick Courtyard;

Maintaining a strict audience capacity in accordance with the statewide mandate that outdoor events do not exceed 100 attendees.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available onsite at all events. The DSO and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy reserve the right to ask attendees not complying with health and safety protocols to leave the events.

Questions? Contact the Box Office at tickets@dso.org or by calling 313.576.5111 (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Learn more at https://www.dso.org/events-and-tickets/series-and-programming/summer-with-the-dso.

Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You