Detroit Repertory Theatre 2019/20 Season Announced

The Detroit Repertory Theatre is excited to announce its 63rd Season - a season of world premiere productions. The four plays, written by three women and a Michigander, were selected from over 200 submissions to the Detroit Rep's New Playwrights' Program. All of the plays are timely, thoughtful and will resonate with audiences from all over southeast Michigan.

The four plays are Channel Cat by Michigan playwright Joseph Zettelmaier, The Puppeteer by Desireé York, Rules for Active Shooters by Frankie Little Hardin, and Life on the Moon by Anna Tatelman.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre is one of a handful of neighborhood based, union, professional theatres in this country that still thrives. It has become a model of grassroots artistic development and remains in the forefront of race transcendent casting - casting without regard to ethnicity, unless germane to the play.

Every production is directed, designed and performed by indigenous, professional

theatre artists. The Detroit Repertory Theatre is proud to be a signatory of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers. For over 60 years the Theatre has been providing opportunities for a career in theatre to Southeast Michigan artists.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre has been proving the power of diversity acting in unity since 1957. The 2019/20 Season will be no different, presenting stories that once again will make audiences laugh, cry, question the world and themselves, and ultimately, enlighten while entertaining.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre will kick off the 2019/20 season on Thursday, November 07, 2019 with a Champagne Celebration, and toast to the power of theatre and this vital Detroit arts institution.



The Annual Black Tie Gala Awards Night and Homecoming Celebration benefit for the Detroit Repertory Theatre will be Saturday, November 16, 2019. Tickets for this event are $75 and tax deductible sponsorships are available.

Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:30 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 8:30 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM and 7:30 PM. Tickets will remain among the lowest for professional theatre in the region at $17 in advance, $20 online or same day. Subscriptions remain $100 for two for a year. 10-ticket Bargain Books are still available for $100 and $110.

Charitable group fundraisers, where groups can purchase a block of tickets to sell at their own price to raise money for whatever they like, are available throughout the season. The Detroit Repertory Theatre offers free champagne to group fundraisers.

Tickets and information: detroitreptheatre.com or (313) 868-1347.





