Detroit Rep Announces Actors Workshop

The Detroit Repertory Theatre is pleased to announce the Fall 2019 semester of the Actors Workshop Program.

Founded in 1975, the Detroit Repertory Theatre's Actors Workshop is a ten-week actor's training program. The Actors Workshop provides professional instruction to those who wish to refine their acting skills, pursue a theater career, revive a dormant interest in theater, gain confidence in communication skills, or simply to fulfill a need for self-expression. Students will study Voice & Diction, Improvisation, Scene Study, and Audition Technique.

The Workshop is open to adults 18 and older. Students at all levels of experience are encouraged to take the Workshop. No prior acting experience or training is required.

Registration for classes will be held at the Detroit Repertory Theatre on Saturday, September 28, 2019. First time registrants will be required to perform a monologue from a published play, not to exceed one minute in length.

The classes will be held on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm, beginning October 05 at Trinity Community Presbyterian Church in Detroit and will culminate in a Showcase presentation on the stage of the historic Detroit Repertory Theatre on Monday, December 09, 2019.

The cost of the ten-week workshop is $185.00 per student. However, if a student is able to demonstrate limited financial resources, scholarships up to the full cost of the workshop will be awarded, based on financial need. Income verification documents, such as payroll stubs and/or income tax forms, will need to be presented at registration for review and determination of need.

Limited slots are available. First come, first served. Anyone wishing to register must call the Theatre during business hours, 10am to 3pm, Monday through Friday, at (313)868-1347.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre Workshop is made possible in part by support from James Means and the Ways and Means Foundation, and a grant from ArtWorks, the principle grants program of the National Endowment for the Arts.

About Detroit Repertory Theatre

The first, longest running, professional (Union), nonprofit theatre in the State of Michigan, the Detroit Repertory Theatre's mission is guided by the belief that the sense of community is stronger than the forces that splinter and that efforts to preserve unity deserve the same attention and support as the justly cultivated efforts to retain diversity. The implicit goal in all the theatre's efforts is to produce the best possible professional theatre while fostering cultural democratization of the arts, and fighting, by example, the disturbing level of racism that still exists.



Detroit Repertory Theatre is located in the geographical heart of the city at 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit, MI 48238 Parking is Attended, Lighted, Fenced-In and Free. (313) 868-1347 detroitreptheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You