Detroit Regional Chamber And Detroit Public TV Reflect Mackinac Moments And Michigan's Future

As Michigan's business, government and civic leaders continue to work remotely, many are missing the tradition of the annual Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. For the past 39 years, statewide leaders have spent three days each spring discussing Michigan's critical issues and, in many cases, putting solutions into motion.

For individuals used to attending or tuning into the Conference the week of Memorial Day, the Chamber and Detroit Public TV will spend Tuesday, May 26, through Thursday, May 28, sharing some of the most memorable #MPCMoments, highlights of past conferences combined with live panels moderated by One Detroit's Nolan Finley, Stephen Henderson and Christy McDonald.

The #MPCMoments will focus on discussions among statewide leaders on the best ways to move Michigan forward, which has long been the essence of the Mackinac Policy Conference.

During the week that would have been the 2020 Conference, join these special sessions each day at noon via a livestream at OneDetroitPBS.com/mpc.

Mackinac Moments are brought to you in part by DTE Foundation and Masco Corporation.

Here is the schedule:

Tuesday, May 26 at NoonModerator: Nolan Finley, Contributor, One Detroit/DPTVLook back on:MPC18 Keynote: Gov. Rick Snyder | MPC19 Keynote: Gov. Gretchen WhitmerMove forward with:Sandy K. Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional ChamberJames Blanchard, Former Governor, State of MichiganPatti Poppe, President and CEO, Consumers Energy and CMS Energy

Look back on:MPC15 Keynote: Bill Ford | MPC16 Keynote: Dan AmmannMove forward with: John McElroy , Host, "Autoline"

Look back on:MPC16 Keynote: Mayor Mike Duggan | MPC16 Panel: An Opportunity for Inclusion and Economic ProsperityMove forward with:Tonya Allen, President and CEO, Skillman Foundation

Thursday, May 28 at NoonModerator: Christy McDonald, Anchor, One Detroit/DPTVLook back on:MPC16 Discussion: Dan Gilbert and Dennis W. Archer Jr. | MPC17 Keynote: Amy LiuMove forward with:Dennis W. Archer, Jr., CEO, Ignition Media Group; Founding Partner, Archer Corporate ServicesRyan Maibach, President and CEO, Barton Malow Holdings; Chair, 2020 Mackinac Policy ConferenceStacy Fox, Founder and Principal, The Roxbury Group

Final thoughts from:Sandy K. Baruah and Ryan Maibach

