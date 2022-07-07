Derrick Procell to Return to Raue Center's Arts On The Green for the Release of New Album HELLO MOJO!

Great entertainment is back and in your backyard, McHenry County! Raue Center For The Arts has announced the second annual ARTS ON THE GREEN outdoor series at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church at 210 McHenry Ave in Crystal Lake! Enjoy music and live entertainment in the great outdoors this summer!

Join the award-winning singer-songwriter, and Catfood Records original recording artist Derrick Procell at Arts On The Green on August 6, 2022, at 7 pm for the release of his latest album "Hello Mojo!" Listen to the best of Rock, Blues, and Soul!

Originally from Milwaukee, Derrick Procell is a sought-after frontman, vocalist, and musician performing as a solo artist, with his band Derrick Procell and the Redeemers, and with Soundtracks of a Generation. An incredible singer and songwriter, Derrick's songs have been recorded by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Logan Daniels, and Melissa Manchester. You have heard Derrick's songs on My Name is Earl, TrueBlood, Criminal Minds, Boston Legal, Saving Grace, The Office, True Blood, King of the Hill, and the Oscar-nominated film, Lady Bird. Check out his latest album "Hello Mojo"

Tickets for Raue's Arts On The Green start at $20. Student (18 & under) tickets are $8.



About Raue Center For The Arts



Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.