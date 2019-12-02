December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Detroit Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Detroit:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography
Best Community Theatre
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a Play
Best Director of Musical
Best Ensemble of a Musical
Best Ensemble of a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Music Direction
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Production - Play or Musical (Touring)
Best Production for Young Adults
Best Set Design
Best Shakespearean Actor
Best Shakespearean Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Shakespearean Actress
Best Shakespearean Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Shakespearean Ensemble Cast
Best Shakespearean Production
Best Sound Design
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actor in Musical
Best Supporting Actress in Musical
Best Supporting Actress in Play
Best Youth Performance (Under 18)
Theatre of the Year
Nour Sanif - BONNIE & CLYDE - St. Dunstan's Theater Guild of Cranbrook 9%
Adrian Adkins - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%
Este’Fan Kizer - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%
Sean Harbert - A TIME TO KILL - Pontiac Theatre IV 7%
Jeremy Koch - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Farmers Alley Theatre 5%
Steven Owsley - THE 39 STEPS - The Sauk 4%
Sarafay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 5%
Lexi Gambino - FREAKY FRIDAY - DYPAC 4%
Daniela Delahuerta - WEST SIDE STORY - Tibbits Opera House 4%
Naomi Black - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%
Erica Gunaca - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Ridgedale Players 6%
Julianne Dolan - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 5%
Anthony J. Hamilton and Heather Mitchell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%
Molly Zaleski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 7%
Valerie Mould - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bloomfield Players Community Theatre 5%
Downriver Actors Guild 11%
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 11%
The Croswell Opera House 8%
Shelly Schutt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 10%
Shayla Curran - MATILDA - Starlight Theater 8%
Michael Morgan Wilson - SWEENEY TODD - The Barn Theatre 5%
Steven Cunningham - A TIME TO KILL - Pontiac Theatre IV 7%
Hans Friedrichs - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 7%
Adriane Galea - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Open Book Theatre Company 5%
Anthony J. Hamilton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%
Laura Johns - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 6%
Mary Zaleski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%
NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 5%
CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 9%
SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 8%
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 7%
Daina Schippers - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 9%
Valerie Compau - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 7%
Jason Frink - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Farmers Alley Theatre 6%
Rafeal D. McDaniel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 6%
Sarah Altenburg - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%
Rob Lindsay - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%
NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 4%
SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 8%
CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 7%
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 7%
HAMILTON - Broadway in Detroit 26%
ALADDIN - Broadway in Detroit 13%
COME FROM AWAY - Wharton Center for Performing Arts 11%
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 15%
MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 14%
FREAKY FRIDAY - DYPAC 9%
Madeline Schnorr - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 10%
Daina Schippers and Laura Johns - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 9%
Dave Overholdt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 8%
Alexander Zull - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 19%
John Lepard - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 16%
Jonathon Davidson - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 15%
Anthony Petrucci - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 25%
Lee Cleaveland - THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 19%
Alan Ball - THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 11%
Sarah Hawkins - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 37%
Pj Sallans - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 24%
Catherine Coffey - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 17%
Rebekah Graham - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 17%
Allison Megroet - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 16%
Claire Jolliffe - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 11%
COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 21%
KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 16%
THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 16%
THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 15%
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 15%
KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 14%
Joel Bias - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 9%
Brian Bickel - SPRING AWAKENING - Fuse Theater Company 9%
CJ Drenth - AVENUE Q - Farmers Alley Theatre 9%
Gary Essenmacher - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV 9%
Ray Pratt - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Sauk 7%
Tom Downey - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Players Guild of Dearborn 6%
Ariel Laws - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%
Nick Fioretti - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%
Isaac Harless - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 4%
Stephanie Payton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%
Savannah Mondrush - FREAKY FRIDAY - Starlight Theater 7%
Lilly Buck - VIOLET - The Croswell Opera House 4%
Daina Schippers - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%
Erica Gunaca - BOEING BOEING - Stagecrafters 7%
Johanna Steinbrecher-Booker - BOEING BOEING - Stagecrafters 6%
Madison Ganzak - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 11%
Ava Belle Callihan - THE HISTORY OF KIDS ON BROADWAY: A MUSICAL REVUE - Horizon Performing Arts 6%
Sarahfay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 6%
Downriver Actors Guild 10%
The Croswell Opera House 7%
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%
