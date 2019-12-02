December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Detroit Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Detroit:

Best Actor in a Musical
Nour Sanif - BONNIE & CLYDE - St. Dunstan's Theater Guild of Cranbrook 9%
 Adrian Adkins - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%
 Este’Fan Kizer - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Best Actor in a Play
Sean Harbert - A TIME TO KILL - Pontiac Theatre IV 7%
 Jeremy Koch - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Farmers Alley Theatre 5%
 Steven Owsley - THE 39 STEPS - The Sauk 4%

Best Actress in a Musical
Sarafay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 5%
 Lexi Gambino - FREAKY FRIDAY - DYPAC 4%
 Daniela Delahuerta - WEST SIDE STORY - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Best Actress in a Play
Naomi Black - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%
 Erica Gunaca - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Ridgedale Players 6%
 Julianne Dolan - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Best Choreography 
Anthony J. Hamilton and Heather Mitchell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%
 Molly Zaleski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 7%
 Valerie Mould - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bloomfield Players Community Theatre 5%

Best Community Theatre
Downriver Actors Guild 11%
 Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 11%
 The Croswell Opera House 8%

Best Costume Design
Shelly Schutt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 10%
 Shayla Curran - MATILDA - Starlight Theater 8%
 Michael Morgan Wilson - SWEENEY TODD - The Barn Theatre 5%

Best Director of a Play
Steven Cunningham - A TIME TO KILL - Pontiac Theatre IV 7%
 Hans Friedrichs - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 7%
 Adriane Galea - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Open Book Theatre Company 5%

Best Director of Musical
Anthony J. Hamilton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%
 Laura Johns - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 6%
 Mary Zaleski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%

Best Ensemble of a Musical
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%
 DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%
 NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 5%

Best Ensemble of a Play
CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 9%
 SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 8%
 STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 7%

Best Lighting Design
Daina Schippers - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 9%
 Valerie Compau - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 7%
 Jason Frink - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Farmers Alley Theatre 6%

Best Music Direction
Rafeal D. McDaniel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 6%
 Sarah Altenburg - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%
 Rob Lindsay - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Best Musical
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%
 DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%
 NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 4%

Best Play
SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 8%
 CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 7%
 STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 7%

Best Production - Play or Musical (Touring)
HAMILTON - Broadway in Detroit 26%
 ALADDIN - Broadway in Detroit 13%
 COME FROM AWAY - Wharton Center for Performing Arts 11%

Best Production for Young Adults
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 15%
 MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 14%
 FREAKY FRIDAY - DYPAC 9%

Best Set Design
Madeline Schnorr - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 10%
 Daina Schippers and Laura Johns - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 9%
 Dave Overholdt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 8%

Best Shakespearean Actor
Alexander Zull - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 19%
 John Lepard - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 16%
 Jonathon Davidson - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 15%

Best Shakespearean Actor in a Supporting Role
Anthony Petrucci - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 25%
 Lee Cleaveland - THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 19%
 Alan Ball - THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 11%

Best Shakespearean Actress
Sarah Hawkins - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 37%
 Pj Sallans - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 24%
 Catherine Coffey - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 17%

Best Shakespearean Actress in a Supporting Role
Rebekah Graham - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 17%
 Allison Megroet - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 16%
 Claire Jolliffe - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 11%

Best Shakespearean Ensemble Cast
COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 21%
 KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 16%
 THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 16%

Best Shakespearean Production
THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 15%
 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 15%
 KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 14%

Best Sound Design
Joel Bias - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 9%
 Brian Bickel - SPRING AWAKENING - Fuse Theater Company 9%
 CJ Drenth - AVENUE Q - Farmers Alley Theatre 9%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Gary Essenmacher - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV 9%
 Ray Pratt - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Sauk 7%
 Tom Downey - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Players Guild of Dearborn 6%

Best Supporting Actor in Musical
Ariel Laws - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%
 Nick Fioretti - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%
 Isaac Harless - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 4%

Best Supporting Actress in Musical
Stephanie Payton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%
 Savannah Mondrush - FREAKY FRIDAY - Starlight Theater 7%
 Lilly Buck - VIOLET - The Croswell Opera House 4%

Best Supporting Actress in Play
Daina Schippers - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%
 Erica Gunaca - BOEING BOEING - Stagecrafters 7%
 Johanna Steinbrecher-Booker - BOEING BOEING - Stagecrafters 6%

Best Youth Performance (Under 18)
Madison Ganzak - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 11%
 Ava Belle Callihan - THE HISTORY OF KIDS ON BROADWAY: A MUSICAL REVUE - Horizon Performing Arts 6%
 Sarahfay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 6%

Theatre of the Year
Downriver Actors Guild 10%
 The Croswell Opera House 7%
 Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

