Dearborn Youth Theater to Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Dearborn Youth Theater invites audiences to join them for their production of Beauty and the Beast at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Classes begin June 27 and will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday. Performance dates are July 29, 7 p.m., and July 30, 1 and 7 p.m. To register, call (313) 943-2354 or visit https://www.dearborntheater.com/events/10004748-dearborn-youth-theater-registration.