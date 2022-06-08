Dearborn Summer Children's Theater to Present ANNIE KIDS

Dearborn Summer Children's Theater, under the direction of Rashid Baydoun, is offering youngsters, ages 5-13, a hands-on introduction to the world of theater. Dearborn Summer Children's Theater runs weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center from August 9-18 and culminates with a full-scale production of "Annie Kids."

Performances will be August 19 at 6 p.m. and August 20 at 2 p.m. in the Michael A. Guido Theater. Cost: $150.

Register by calling (313) 943-2354 or online HERE!