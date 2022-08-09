Dearborn Summer Children's Theater Presents ANNIE KIDS

Leapin' Lizards! The popular comic strip heroine take center stage in one of the world's best loved musicals. Annie is a spunky, Depression-era orphan determined to find her parents, who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and finds a new family and home in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Dearborn Summer Children's Theater's performances of Annie Kids will take place August 19 at 6 p.m. and August 20 at 2 p.m. in the Michael A. Guido Theater. For tickets, call (313) 943-2354 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190340®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dearborntheater.com%2Fevents%2F10004771-dearborn-childrens-theater-performance-annie-kids?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1