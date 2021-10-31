Dearborn Holiday Choral Festival to Take Place This December

The Dearborn Holiday Choral Festival has become one of the highlights of the community performances for the Holiday Season. The Dearborn Holiday Choral Festival will take place December 11, 6 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. Steve Olsen, Director for Dearborn Community Chorus, and G. Kevin Dewey, Director for Vanguard Voices, will present "Carols From Kings," featuring songs of the season from the famous Kings College in Cambridge, England. The two choruses will be showcased separately and combined. The program will also highlight the Vanguard Brass Quintet.

All seating is reserved. Tickets are $18, $15, and $11. Student discount available by calling or visiting the Theater Box Office (313 943 2354). Box Office Hours are Thursday and Friday from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Box Office is also open two hours before performance through intermission. For more information, visit http://www.dearborntheater.com/events/10001506-dearborn-holiday-choral-festival