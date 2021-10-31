Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dearborn Holiday Choral Festival to Take Place This December

pixeltracker

The Dearborn Holiday Choral Festival has become one of the highlights of the community performances for the Holiday Season.

Oct. 31, 2021  

Dearborn Holiday Choral Festival to Take Place This December

The Dearborn Holiday Choral Festival has become one of the highlights of the community performances for the Holiday Season. The Dearborn Holiday Choral Festival will take place December 11, 6 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. Steve Olsen, Director for Dearborn Community Chorus, and G. Kevin Dewey, Director for Vanguard Voices, will present "Carols From Kings," featuring songs of the season from the famous Kings College in Cambridge, England. The two choruses will be showcased separately and combined. The program will also highlight the Vanguard Brass Quintet.

All seating is reserved. Tickets are $18, $15, and $11. Student discount available by calling or visiting the Theater Box Office (313 943 2354). Box Office Hours are Thursday and Friday from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Box Office is also open two hours before performance through intermission. For more information, visit http://www.dearborntheater.com/events/10001506-dearborn-holiday-choral-festival


Related Articles View More Detroit Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler

More Hot Stories For You

  • Full Cast And Creative Team Announced For GOULD'S WALL at The Royal Conservatory's 21C Music Festival 
  • The Royal Conservatory Appoints Pianist Stewart Goodyear As Inaugural Artist In Residence
  • The Toronto Symphony Orchestra Announces November Offerings
  • Exclusive: Get A First Look At Adam Pascal, Olivia Valli & More In PRETTY WOMAN On Tour