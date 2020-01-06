Darci Lynne Farmer Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center

On the heels of another record-breaking year, the gifted Singer/Ventriloquist Darci Lynne is sharing her passion for performance and bringing her enchanting show which is backed by a live band to fans across America. Darci kicked off 2019 with some of the most memorable AGT contestants from 184 countries becoming the runner up out of the 50 top competitors on the first ever "America's Got Talent: Champions." Recently the AGT alum was invited back as a Special Gust on Season 14 were she delivered a stand-out performance of James Brown's "It's a Man's World." The exuberant performer was featured in Forbes magazine who said of the talent "For someone who has already made a pretty amazing dream come true at a very early age, the possibilities are endless."

Adding to the excitement, the exceptionally talented performer recently partnered with Mattel as a Role Model for Barbie's "Be Anything Tour" in celebration of Barbie's 60th Anniversary. Darci's appearances were some of the most attended tour stops attracting a packed multi-generation audience.

Not only has the singer/ventriloquist been performing coast to coast, logging more than 50 stops across the country and selling collectively more than 100,000 tickets (grossing almost $5 million) but she also performed and hosted her first original TV special "Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas" on NBC. The program was a hit, attracting 6.565 million total viewers and earning a re-air by the network the week following its premiere. To top it, off Darci released her first-ever single "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" from the special. She also marked an important milestone with her stage debut at the Grand Ole Opry and has since returned for multiple performances.

Winning NBCs "Americas Got Talent" at just 12-years old by the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show, Singer/Ventriloquist Darci Lynne impresses audiences across the country with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable, show-stopping talent beyond her years. Accompanied by her musical friends including a divaesque rabbit: Petunia, a shy and soulful mouse: Oscar and a sarcastic old woman: Edna. Singing through her friends helped the young entertainer find a voice inside she didn't know she had and helped her overcome a lifelong struggle with shyness. An Oklahoma native, Darci began participating in talent-based pageants at a young age and picked up ventriloquism shortly after. Two weeks later, Darci began tackling talent shows, eventually making it to the biggest talent show on television, NBCs "Americas Got Talent." Following her big win, she has been featured on NBCs "Little Big Shots," Food Networks "Kids Baking Championship," "Ellen" and "TODAY." Darci and her friends are continually on the road bringing smiles to audiences across the country. Visit: https://www.darcilynne.com/

Fresh out of Box Tour Dates

1/18 Laughlin, NV Edgewater Casino Resort

1/25 Springfield, IL UIS Performing Arts Center

1/26 Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre

2/8 Amarillo, TX Amarillo Civic Auditorium

2/9 Wichita Falls, TX Memorial Auditorium

2/16 San Antonio AT&T Center

2/22 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

3/6 Plant City, FL Florida Strawberry Festival

3/14 Davenport, IA Adler Theatre

3/15 Rockford, IL Coronado PAC

3/28 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall

3/29 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre

4/17 Carlton, MN Black Bear Casino Resort

4/25 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

4/26 Augusta, GA William B. Bell Auditorium

5/9 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

5/10 Mobile, AL Mobile Saenger Theatre

5/30 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

5/31 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium

7/31 Wisconsin Dells, WI Crystal Grand Music Theatre

8/21 Lynden, WA NW Washington Fair & Event Center

8/25 Rhinebeck, NY Dutchess County Fairgrounds

9/7 Saint Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair

9/20 Hutchinson, KS Kansas State Fair





