Dance Theatre Of Harlem Leads Master Ballet Class At Flint School Of Performing Arts

Young ballet students in Flint are about to have what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a chance to learn from the esteemed dancers from the world-renowned Dance Theatre of Harlem.

At 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at the Flint School of Performing Arts, guest artists will teach a formal, traditional classical ballet class to intermediate and advanced dancers ages 11 to 18. This master class is not open to the public.

The Flint School of Performing Arts and the Dance Theatre of Harlem have enjoyed a close relationship since 1993, according to Karen Mills Jennings, FSPA Dance Division Chair. This is the first time DTH has done a free master class for FSPA, however. Its executive director, Anna Glass, is an FSPA Alumnae, and her mother is a long-time supporter of the school.

"The troupe was already in Detroit doing community engagement and master classes ahead of its performance at the Michigan Opera Theatre March 14 and 15. We usually take our students to Detroit for master classes," explained Jennings. "This time, we requested that they do one here at FSPA and they said yes immediately!"

Robert Garland, Dance Theatre of Harlem School Director and Resident Choreographer will teach the class.

The Dance Theatre of Harlem is at the Flint Institute of Music almost every year, said Jennings, often as adjudicators for Nutcracker productions or to teach or direct. Lorraine Graves, for example, is a pre-eminent African American ballerina from the U.S. who has come to FSPA six times as an adjudicator or instructor.

"Since 1996, we've often had dancers from DTH perform the roles of Nutcracker Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier," added Jennings. "It's so exciting to watch how our kids respond to these seasoned performers. The guest artists take time to talk with the kids backstage. The experience is life-changing."

FSPA's students will attend DTH's performance at the Michigan Opera House on March 15.





