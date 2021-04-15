DSO Musicians To Mentor Interlochen Arts Camp Students This Summer

Building on the long and storied history between Interlochen Center for the Arts and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, DSO musicians will mentor Interlochen students this summer as part of the 94th season of Interlochen Arts Camp, which will take place from June 19 to August 8, 2021.

"For young musicians, there's nothing like the motivation and inspiration sparked by a world-class teaching artist," said Interlochen Center for the Arts President Trey Devey. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the DSO this summer and offer our students the opportunity to work with outstanding DSO performers."

"The DSO is proud to continue this renewed partnership with Interlochen for a third consecutive summer," said DSO Vice President and General Manager Erik Rönmark. "Our musicians look forward to working with their campers virtually this year, and we look forward to future summers when we can gather in person."

DSO musicians will lead master classes in each orchestral instrument for Interlochen Arts Camp intermediate and high school campers July 30-31. The classes will take place via Zoom, with students participating from Interlochen's state-of-the-art Music Center. Students enrolled in Interlochen Online summer sessions will also be invited to observe the classes.

Interlochen's world-renowned multidisciplinary arts camp attracts thousands of students, faculty, and distinguished guest artists from across the globe for immersive training in dance, theatre, creative writing, visual arts, music, and film. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, programs in all arts disciplines will enroll 50% fewer students this summer, with proven safety protocols that enabled Interlochen Arts Academy, the nation's premier arts boarding high school, to host over 500 students on campus this year.

Campers will take advantage of Interlochen's 1,200-acre wooded campus, with two lakes and abundant outdoor amphitheatres and spaces for open-air classes and rehearsals. As always, campers will take part in numerous performances throughout the summer, many of which will be livestreamed. Interlochen's World Youth Symphony Orchestra concerts will continue to be broadcast live on Interlochen Public Radio.

For students seeking a virtual arts education experience, Interlochen will offer two three-week summer sessions of its highly rated Interlochen Online for students in grades 2-12 in music, dance, visual arts, creative writing, filmmaking, theatre, and interdisciplinary arts. Young artists will engage with one another and world-class faculty through Zoom technology, access program materials through the Canvas Learning Management System, and take part in a multidisciplinary showcase of artwork and performances.

The DSO's association with Interlochen dates back to 1926, when Detroit's Orchestra Hall hosted the National High School Honors Orchestra, the ensemble that evolved two years later into the founding orchestra of Interlochen Arts Camp. The relationship flourished over the decades with numerous summer performances and master classes by the DSO on the campus of Interlochen Center for the Arts. Last summer, as part of the launch of Interlochen Online, DSO musicians led master classes and created custom chamber music recordings for Interlochen students. Today, 21 members of the DSO are alumni of Interlochen Arts Camp or Interlochen Arts Academy.

Interlochen Arts Camp 2021 will run from June 19 to Aug. 8, 2021. Due to reduced capacity, students are encouraged to apply to Arts Camp at education.interlochen.org as soon as possible. (Early applications will receive priority consideration.) For assistance, contact admission@interlochen.org.

Interlochen Online's 2021 summer programs will take place June 28-July 16 and July 19-Aug. 6. The registration deadline is June 20 for Session 1 and July 7 for Session 2. (No audition or portfolio is required.) To learn more and register, visit interlochen.org/online.