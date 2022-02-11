DRUM TAO is Coming to Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall

The highly physical, dazzling, innovative, and large-scale percussionists of DRUM TAO will be taking Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall stage on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 7:30PM. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

After their 2020 tour cancellation, the talented musical prodigies are making their big comeback tour after two years in the dark. With sold-out events around the world and more than eight million spectators, DRUM TAO's traditional art of Japanese drumming combined with spectacular modern effects has audiences leaving wanting more. The group's phenomenal performances combining incomparable Wadaiko drums with acrobatics and extraordinary theatrical effects make this great for the whole family.

DRUM TAO was awarded Outstanding Cultural Contribution from Oita prefecture, Culture Creators Award from Taketa city in Oita prefecture, and the 6th Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Award and Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Award from the Japanese government.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols continue to evolve. Please visit the Wharton Center website at whartoncenter.com/covid-19 to review the most up-to-date information and requirements pertaining to COVID-19.