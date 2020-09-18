DPTV Documentary DETROIT JAZZ CITY To Air Tonight

A new DPTV documentary traces our city's key role in developing America's great original art form.

A new DPTV documentary traces our city's key role in developing America's great original art form Watch tonight at 9:30 on DPTV (56.1) and at DPTV.org/Jazz Donald Byrd, Tommy Flanagan, the Jones Brothers, Ron Carter and so many other legendary jazz artists got their start here in Detroit.

To quote, Mark Stryker, whose book, "Jazz in Detroit," is the definitive work on the subject: "You can't tell the story of jazz in America without also telling the story of jazz in Detroit."

Detroit Public TV and WRCJ 90.9 FM will spotlight Detroit's immense contribution to the world of jazz in the new documentary, "Detroit Jazz City."

It focuses on the history of jazz in Detroit, while also sharing the stories of those Detroiters who have made monumental contributions to this original art form. Hear from jazz greats including Wendell Harrison, Rodney Whitaker, Marion Hayden and Joan Belgrave, who talk about how Detroit's tight-knit jazz community provided a vibrant and rigorous training ground for musicianship.

"People don't realize the importance of Detroit jazz," says Joan Belgrave, noted vocalist, composer and producer, in the documentary. "Of course, you got New Orleans. You got New York. But then there's Detroit ... It's a little different. But the expectation is higher.'When you say that you are from Detroit, they expect you to be a badass."

Stryker and WRCJ's great jazz crew - John Penney, Maxine Michaels and Linda Yohn -- also discuss Detroit's impact on the course of modern and contemporary jazz.

