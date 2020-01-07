DINO-LIGHT Comes to Cobb Great Hall

Masterful puppetry, cutting-edge technology and stunning dance combine to form this glow-in-the-dark adventure. Dino-Light tells the original story of how a famous scientist uses his magical powers to bring a friendly dinosaur to life. After the dinosaur wanders away from home, he discovers a wonderful world of creatures that light up the darkness and help him find the true meaning of love. This show has two performances and is recommended for ages six through eleven. Tickets are available at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, whartoncenter.com; at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office; or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

Dino-Light is brought to life by Lightwire Theater. Building everything from the ground up, each character utilizes recyclable materials and household items and takes nearly 200 hours to create. Lightwire's puppetry-based neon creatures tell imaginative stories that tour internationally to dazzle audience members. Broadwayworld.com says it is "an eye-popping display of storytelling that's like nothing else you've ever seen." The company was a semifinalist of NBC's America's Got Talent season seven, and judge Sharon Osbourne said they were "...spectacular a?? in every sense of the word."

One hour before each performance, children have the opportunity to make a variety of crafts and to play games relating to the show. These pre-show activities include creating a paper-bag dinosaur puppet, a dinosaur crown, a clothespin dinosaur, and shadows with dinosaur shapes. This opportunity is offered through partners ICAN and East Lansing Public Library.





