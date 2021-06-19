Crystal Theatre Performing Arts Center Has Officially Reopened

The Crystal Theatre officially reopened on June 18 with a performance from Pine Mountain Music Festival - Bergonzi Piano Trio.

The Bergonzi Trio, long a mainstay feature of the Pine Mountain Music Festival. Exciting young pianist, Lindsay Garritson, has recently been added to the mix, providing punch and vigor to the Bergonzi classical sound and repertoire. The program, Antonin Dvorak's Dumky Trio, 1890, one of the Czech composers most successful pieces is contrasted in the second act with Schubert's E-Flat Major, Opus 100.

Pianist Lindsay Garritson has performed throughout the United States and abroad since the age of four. She has appeared on stages such as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and Place des Arts (Montreal), and has been featured as soloist with the Phoenix Symphony Orchestra, Charleston Symphony Orchestra, Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra (Texas), Orchestre Métropolitain (Montreal), Atlantic Classical Orchestra, Orquestra Sinfônica Barra Mansa (Brazil), the Yale Philharmonic Orchestra, and the European Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.

Stay up to date on all future performances at http://thecrystaltheatre.org/.