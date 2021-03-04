Croswell Opera House 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Holding 2021 Season

The Croswell Opera House is planning to return to production this year, with outdoor events in the summer, and a possible indoor show in September, WTOL 11 reports.

The venue is "cautiously optimistic" about the potential of holding a 2021 season, according to Artistic Director Jere Righter.

When warmer weather comes this summer, Righter is planning to bring a mix of outdoor concerts and theatrical productions. Titles and locations will be announced soon.

If the proposed September show goes on as planned, it would be the venue's first indoor performance in a year and a half.

"Most of our full-length shows have a pretty big lead time," Righter said. "We start rehearsing about two months before opening night, so we need to make sure our cast members can rehearse safely before we go ahead with anything."

Read more on WTOL 11.