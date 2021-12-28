Croswell Opera House Announces 2022 Broadway Season

The Croswell Opera House has released its plans for a full 2022 Broadway season of shows, WLEN reports.

The season will kick off with Stephen Sondheim's "Company" in May, followed by "Footloose" in June, "Little Shop of Horrors" in July, "Anything Goes" in August, "Kinky Boots" in September, "Peter and the Starcatcher" in October, and "Miracle on 34th Street" in November and December.

Season tickets will go on sale in early January and tickets to individual show will go on sale March 1st.

In existence since 1866, the Croswell Opera House is the oldest theater in Michigan and one of the oldest continuously operating theaters in the United States.

Learn more and stay up to date at https://croswell.org/.