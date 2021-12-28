Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Croswell Opera House Announces 2022 Broadway Season

pixeltracker

The season will kick off with Stephen Sondheim's "Company" in May.

Dec. 28, 2021  
Croswell Opera House Announces 2022 Broadway Season

The Croswell Opera House has released its plans for a full 2022 Broadway season of shows, WLEN reports.

The season will kick off with Stephen Sondheim's "Company" in May, followed by "Footloose" in June, "Little Shop of Horrors" in July, "Anything Goes" in August, "Kinky Boots" in September, "Peter and the Starcatcher" in October, and "Miracle on 34th Street" in November and December.

Season tickets will go on sale in early January and tickets to individual show will go on sale March 1st.

Read the original story on WLEN.

In existence since 1866, the Croswell Opera House is the oldest theater in Michigan and one of the oldest continuously operating theaters in the United States.

Learn more and stay up to date at https://croswell.org/.


Related Articles View More Detroit Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown World We Dream About Flask
Hadestown World We Dream About Flask
Mrs.Doubtfire Hello Mug
Mrs.Doubtfire Hello Mug
Ready to be Back On Stage Tee
Ready to be Back On Stage Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • DEEP FREEZE: A BYZANTINE WINTER FETE Returns January 14
  • Foote In The Door Presents INTO THE WOODS
  • Shumka to Present Silver Swans & Seniors Can Shumka Dance Classes
  • L'UniThéâtre Announces New Interim Artistic Director Steve Jodoin