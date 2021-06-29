Croswell Opera House Announces 2021 Musical Theater Season

Crowell Opera House has announced its upcoming season of musicals kicking off in July. The season begins with Disenchanted, running July 9-18, 2021. Check out the full lineup below and learn more at https://croswell.org/.

Disenchanted

July 9-18, 2021

Poisoned apples, glass slippers ... who needs 'em? This definitely-for-adults musical is a hilarious, irreverent and sometimes off-color skewering of some of your favorite tales.

This production will take place inside the Croswell.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

August 13-22, 2021

With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, this irresistibly catchy, family-friendly musical is a high-energy retelling of the biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors. A nonstop series of memorable tunes makes Joseph an audience favorite!

This production will take place inside the Croswell.

Something Rotten

October 8-17, 2021

Set in Shakespearean times, this lighthearted farce has something for every theater lover ... filled with great songs and uproarious laughter, there's no better way to celebrate getting back to the stage.

A Christmas Story: The Musical

November 26-December 12, 2021

You'll shoot your eye out! Ralphie and friends come to life on stage in this musical adaptation of the beloved 1983 film of the same name. From triple dog dares to the Bumpus Hounds, from Dad's "major award" to the famous Red Ryder Carbine Action BB gun, this lighthearted family musical captures all the moments that fans of A Christmas Story know and love!