Comic On The Rise Daniel Van Kirk Comes To the Independent

Planet Ant's designated stand-up venue, The Independent Comedy Club, brings touring comic Daniel Van Kirk to Hamtramck this Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 9:00pm. Tickets are $15 online at planetant.com and $20 at the door.

Described as "comedy that brings people together," Chicago's Daniel Van Kirk is most notably known from Bob's Burgers, The NFL Network, and The UCB Show. If you've seen him live, it's no wonder that he was named a "Comic To Watch" by Comedy Central. On stage, Daniel captivates audiences with an energy and connection that creates honesty, sincerity, and laughter, giving comedy fans hilarious memories that stay with them long after the show has ended. He can be heard every week co-hosting the hit podcasts, Dumb People Town and Pen Pals.

The Independent is a Hamtramck comedy club run by stand-up comedians, for stand-up comedians. Since beginning operation out of the Planet Ant Hall in April 2019, the club has featured comedians such as Eddie Pepitone, Sean Patton, Mike Recine, Emma Arnold, Eliot Chang and Akaash Singh. The Independent runs shows every Friday and Saturday from 8PM to Midnight. Tickets for all shows can be found at planetant.com/theindy.

Planet Ant Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Hamtramck, MI. Originally established in 1993 as a neighborhood coffee shop, Planet Ant has since become an epicenter of creative expression and production. Notably an improv comedy theater known for "Monday Night Improv with the Planet Ant Home Team" (still running weekly) and traditional black box theater, the organization has expanded its scope over the last five years to incorporate virtually all artistic mediums. The original Planet Ant Black Box remains the primary venue for improv shows, as well as sketch and scripted comedy, plus a full theatrical season. Across the street from the theater (commonly referred to as "The Purple Building") are Ant Hall and the attached Ghost Light bar: two contrasting venues serving niche purposes to the creatives communities spanning live music, large-scale theatrical and musical productions, burlesque and variety shows, comedy showcases, festivals, fundraisers, community meetings, weddings, private functions, and more. The organization also offers a full-scale training center with introductory to graduate-level courses improv, sketch comedy writing, screenwriting, video production, and more. New semesters start every six weeks; more info and registration can be found at planetant.com/training. Donations to Planet Ant are tax deductible and can be made at www.planetant.com/donate.





