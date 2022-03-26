Classic Car Nights Return to Meadow Brook Theatre

Classic Car Nights are back with three nights and two great shows to choose from! Theatre goers who bring classic cars to Meadow Brook Theatre on a Classic Car Night receive a

special discount rate and one free ticket per classic car. Show off your 'wheels', socialize with fellow car enthusiasts and enjoy great live theatre. Participants are invited to bring refreshments and have a picnic in the parking lot before the show.

Classic Car Nights begin Friday, April 29th during performances of The Pin-Up Girls, a funny, romantic, heartbreaking, and patriotic musical, that celebrates the guys and gals who fight to defend our country. The Classic Car Nights series continues on Friday, May 27th and June 3rd during performances of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, a nostalgic musical that chronicles Patsy Cline's compelling journey and features her greatest hits, including "Walkin' After Midnight," "Crazy" and "I Fall To Pieces." Classic Cars arrive at 6:30pm, Doors Open (for seating) at 7:30pm, and performances start at 8:00pm. To receive the Classic Car Night discount, reserve your tickets in advance by calling Meadow Brook Theatre Group Sales at 248-370-3316. Meadow Brook Theatre is located on a dry campus, so alcohol is not permitted.



Meadow Brook Theatre, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which relies on philanthropy, is located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. For sponsorship information, or more information about this event or MBT please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300.

