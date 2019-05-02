Classic Broadway At Its Best Comes To Stagecrafters In OKLAHOMA!

Stagecrafters proudly presents Oklahoma!, onstage at the Baldwin Theatre from Friday, May 17, through Sunday, June 9, 2019.

The story opens in the Oklahoma territory just after the turn of the century, when cowboys and farmers eked out a living on the Western frontier. When farm girl Laurey meets Curly, a handsome cowboy, sparks fly and a rocky road to romance begins. A cast of colorful characters--like scheming Ali Hakim, fun-loving Aunt Eller, and high-spirited Ado Annie-round out the story. Oklahoma! is good old-fashioned entertainment that has stood the test of time, with lots of laughs, lively dances and buoyant melodies that all add up to great theatre.

When Oklahoma! premiered on Broadway in 1943, it was the first time Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II had collaborated on a show, and they are credited with setting many of the conventions of musical theatre that are still in use today. Following their success with Oklahoma!, the duo went on to have a string of hits in their long and celebrated careers, with Broadway favorites including Carousel, The King and I, Cinderella and The Sound of Music.

Playing the romantic lead is Geoff Wrobel of Ortonville as Curly. He says he fell in love with the beautiful score after researching the music prior to auditions. Curly is a character that will surely dazzle audiences with his confidence and charm. "As I work with this fabulous cast, they are all helping me to develop into my own version of this braggin', bow-legged, wisht-he-had-a-sweetheart-bum!" laughs Wrobel.

Oklahoma! is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. It is currently in revival on Broadway and has garnered 8 Tony Award Nominations, including Best Revival of a musical.

Oklahoma! is the final production of Stagecrafters 63rd season, and audience members can expect excellence from start to finish. Says director Randall Wrisinger of Royal Oak, "If you enjoy musical theatre, this is a great show for you. A large cast, great costumes and sets, big dance numbers and music that will have you humming as you exit the theatre at the end of the night. A show not to be missed."

Tickets for Oklahoma! are now on sale at Stagecrafters.org, or by calling the ticket office at 248-541-6430, Monday through Friday, 10:00AM to 2:00PM. Tickets are $23 on Thursdays and $27 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Discount tickets available for Veterans and youth 17 & under for Sunday and Thursday performances.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You