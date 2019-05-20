Civic Theatre Brings Disney's NEWSIES To The Stage!

Stop the presses! Disney's hit musical Newsies is coming to Grand Rapids Civic Theatre!

Based on the 1992 cult film of the same name, itself based on the real-life newsboys' strike of 1899, this Tony Award-winning musical has been sweeping the nation since its Broadway debut, and for good reason. Its themes of unity reach far beyond the original historical context, thanks to an ensemble of loveable songs and characters.

Jack Kelly is a New York paperboy with dreams of a bright future in Santa Fe. Already struggling to make ends meet, his life is further complicated by raised distribution prices on newspapers, forcing him to sell more to earn a living. Jack decides to take a stand, rallying underpaid newsboys across the city against publishing titan Joseph Pulitzer. But in a city of constant noise and motion, the question is raised: Will the newsboys' voices be heard?

Disney fans will delight in composer Alan Menken's contributions to Newsies - the hitmaker is in top form here, whether it's an adapted song from the film like "Carrying the Banner" and "Seize the Day", or any of the eight original songs written for the stage musical. Newsies is a true thrill from beginning to end, and Civic Theatre is overjoyed to be bringing it to West Michigan audiences.

Order your tickets now at grct.org! The show runs May 31 - June 23.





