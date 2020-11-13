City Opera House Hosts JEFF DANIELS: ONLINE AND UNPLUGGED

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The concert takes place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Join Emmy award-winning actor, director, singer/song-writer Jeff Daniels for an intimate concert experience full of original songs, personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell - and plenty of smiles.

Stick around for a 15-30 min audience Q&A following the show. The questions submitted will be reviewed, with some then passed along to Jeff for reply.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.cityoperahouse.org/jeff-daniels-buy-tickets.

